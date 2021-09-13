Cano Health Announces Healthy Heart Program with Dr. Juan Rivera

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, today announced a new initiative targeting cardiovascular disease, which kills one American every 36 seconds and costs the U.S. health care system $219 billion per year.1

Cano Health's new cardiovascular disease prevention program, Healthy Heart by Dr. Juan, is launching in six Cano Health medical centers across the country. The program is spearheaded by Dr. Juan Rivera, a nationally recognized cardiologist and Chief Medical Correspondent for the Univision television network, who developed specialized heart disease prevention and risk assessment protocols for Cano Health that will be incorporated into Cano Health's value-based care model.

One in five heart attacks occurs without the patient even knowing it happened.2 The goal of Healthy Heart by Dr. Juan is to improve the odds of avoiding or surviving a heart attack through early detection, individualized treatment of risk factors, and education about healthy lifestyle choices.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Juan, a respected and trusted leader in cardiovascular care, on this important initiative to improve our patients' heart health," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cano Health. "His experience and expertise add a new dimension to our value-based care model by enhancing our ability to predict and prevent cardiovascular disease and thus reduce the incidence of heart attack and stroke. Healthy Heart is designed to save lives and transform how primary prevention is delivered across the country."

In addition to his role at Univision, Dr. Rivera is a board-certified cardiologist and the author of two best-selling books. He has been a guest expert on Good Morning America and Extra, and created and hosted "My Abuelita Told Me," a series on WebMD. Dr. Rivera is a graduate of the Johns Hopkins Cardiology Fellowship and Cardiovascular Epidemiology programs and maintains a private practice at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach.

"I have long been impressed by Cano Health's commitment to compassion, innovation and community, and this program reflects our shared belief in the importance of preventive care," said Dr. Rivera. "Identifying, managing, and reducing cardiovascular disease risk is key to living a long and healthy life."

Healthy Heart by Dr. Juan will first launch at six Cano Health medical centers across Florida, Texas and Nevada.

About Cano Health

Cano Health operates value-based primary care medical centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. Cano Health serves a predominantly minority population (80% of its patients are Latino or African American) and low-income population (50% of its members are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid). For more information visit www.canohealth.com or www.canohealth.com/investors/.

