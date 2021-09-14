Cano Health Announces New Head of Investor Relations

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, today announced the appointment of Christine Cannella as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective today.

"Christine brings a wealth of experience with sell-side and buy-side equity analysts, deep knowledge of capital markets, and a strong network across the investment community," said Brian Koppy, Chief Financial Officer of Cano Health. "Her strong financial and analytical skills, coupled with her expertise in developing best-in-class investor relations functions, will be instrumental as we continue to advance our vision of becoming America's Primary Care provider and driving long-term value for our shareholders."

Cannella has more than two decades of leadership experience across investor relations and communications. She most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Fresh Del Monte Produce, where she played an integral role in driving the company's overall investor relations framework and successful evolution to a robust, market-driven organization. She began her career at NationsRent, a company within the former H. Wayne Huizenga investment portfolio, where she was instrumental in designing and implementing investor relations and communications functions following the company's public listing.

Cannella graduated from Barry University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business and earned her MBA from Nova Southeastern University.

About Cano Health

Cano Health operates value-based primary care medical centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. Cano Health serves a predominantly minority population (80% of its patients are Latino or African American) and low-income population (50% of its members are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid). For more information visit www.canohealth.com or www.canohealth.com/investors/.

