Cano Health Enters Strategic Alliance To Facilitate The Delivery Of Dental Services To All Members

Cano Dental, which is owned by a group of experienced dentists, will launch with 11 centers in Broward and Dade counties. These dental centers are located within the physical locations of Cano Health as well as at standalone facilities. In the next six months, Cano Dental is planning to open four new dental centers in South Florida and two new dental centers in Tampa.

By offering convenient dental services in close proximity to primary medical services, Cano aims to improve both the accessibility and the quality of health care within the communities it serves – creating a true one-stop-shop that offers patients the ability to receive multiple services (both medical and dental) the same day. Furthermore, this arrangement will enable Cano Health, which focuses on serving the managed care population, to increase dental care access while decreasing costs by making available a full suite of dental services within an integrated network.

"Quality dental care is essential to health and wellbeing. Oral conditions can often be a marker of medical disorders, and in many cases be linked to systemic disease. Yet, most communities remain underserved. Our goal is to reverse this pattern - in convenient, easy ways that not only address urgent needs, but most importantly, are designed to help manage and prevent chronic illness," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer of Cano Health. "We are thrilled to launch this strategic alliance with the experienced team at Cano Dental. We are patient centered. And that means continually improving our integrated delivery model which allows doctors, dentists, and other caregivers to collaborate and provide greater access to care and improved outcomes."

"We are excited to form this relationship and honored to work with Dr. Marlow Hernandez and the team at Cano Health," said Dr. Jose Calvo, Chief Executive Officer of Cano Dental. "Their focus on patient-centered care, coupled with their expertise and expansive service offerings, makes Cano Heath a perfect fit with us and our patients as we continue to provide the best possible care in the places that are most convenient for – and closest to – individuals who access our services."

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC operates health care centers and pharmacies in Florida that specialize in Senior Care and Primary Care for all ages. Cano Health also provides a suite of population health management services. Cano Health's mission is to improve patient health by delivering superior primary care medical services, while forging a life-long bond with its patients. For more information visit www.canohealth.com.

About Cano Dental

Dental Excellence Partners, LLC d/b/a Cano Dental, operates dental care centers throughout South Florida that specialize in general and cosmetic dental services for patients of all ages. Cano Dental has a team of distinguished dental care providers that use state-of-the-art technology to create individualized treatment plans for their patients. Cano Dental's mission is to improve patient oral health by providing easier access to care, comprehensive dental services, and ongoing education on the importance of oral care and the value it has on maintaining good overall health.

