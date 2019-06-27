Cano Health Hosts Free Health Clinics On Saturday, July 6 In Celebration Of Independence Day
Individuals without health insurance may be seen for free at six Cano Health medical centers in South Florida and Tampa
Jun 27, 2019, 09:00 ET
MIAMI, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of Independence Day, Cano Health, LLC, a leading population health management company and operator of primary care medical centers in Florida, announced that it will open six of its Florida medical centers in South Florida and Tampa on Saturday, July 6 in order to offer free medical care to individuals without health insurance.
During the one-day community event, the public will have access to in-office clinical care at Cano Health facilities on a first come, first served basis.
"As a growing company, we are grateful for the opportunities offered to us by this great country. It is our way of giving back." said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, CEO of Cano Health. "And we can think of no better time to do this than during America's birthday. 'Give us your sick' as well."
Following are the participating Cano Health centers, which will be open on Saturday, July 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. in South Florida and Tampa.
Cano Health Miami Gardens
5190 NW 167 Street
Miami, FL 33014
Cano Health Tamiami
13768 SW 8 Street
Miami, FL 33184
Cano Health West Hialeah
3825 West 16 Avenue
Hialeah, FL 33012
Cano Health Taft
8967 Taft Street
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Cano Health Pines University
680 North University Drive
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Cano Health 41 Armenia
4160 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33607
For more information on the free health clinic, those interested may call 855. CANO.MED (855.266.6633)
About Cano Health
Cano Health, LLC operates 32 health care centers in Florida that specialize in primary care for seniors. As part of its care coordination, the enterprise provides sophisticated, high- touch population health management programs, including patient-centric initiatives such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk & complex care management. Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care has allowed the company to gain a strong, competitive foothold in the healthcare industry. For more information visit www.canohealth.com.
SOURCE Cano Health, LLC
