Cano Health Hosts Free Health Clinics On Saturday, July 6 In Celebration Of Independence Day

MIAMI, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of Independence Day, Cano Health, LLC, a leading population health management company and operator of primary care medical centers in Florida, today announced that it will open six of its South Florida medical centers on Saturday, July 6 in order to offer free medical care to individuals without health insurance.

During the one-day community event, the public will have access to in-office clinical care at Cano Health facilities on a first come, first served basis.

"As a growing company, we are grateful for the opportunities offered to us by this great country. It is our way of giving back." said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, CEO of Cano Health. "And we can think of no better time to do this than during America's birthday. 'Give us your sick' as well."

Following are the participating Cano Health centers, which will be open on Saturday, July 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cano Health Miami Gardens

5190 NW 167 Street

Miami, FL 33014

Cano Health Tamiami

13768 SW 8 Street

Miami, FL 33184

Cano Health West Hialeah

3448 NW 79 Street

Hialeah, FL 33147

Cano Health Taft

8967 Taft Street

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Cano Health Pines University

680 N University Drive

Pembroke Pines, FL. 33024

For more information on the free health clinic, those interested may call 855. CANO.MED (855.266.6633)

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC operates <32> health care centers in Florida that specialize in primary care for seniors. As part of its care coordination, the enterprise provides sophisticated, high- touch population health management programs, including patient-centric initiatives such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk & complex care management. Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care has allowed the company to gain a strong, competitive foothold in the healthcare industry. For more information visit www.canohealth.com.

SOURCE Cano Health, LLC

