Cano Health is ranked as the fastest growing Primary Care Provider in the US for the second consecutive year with a growth rate of more than 7,000 percent over three years, according to Inc. magazine

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has recognized Cano Health, LLC, one of the nation's leading operators of senior medical centers and pharmacies, for the second consecutive year as the fastest-growing primary care provider in the country. The enterprise is recognized 39th overall on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment, independent businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names attained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Despite the many challenges we have faced this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cano Health was able to immediately pivot and innovate to deliver the best care for our patients," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Cano Health's founder and CEO. "By adapting and stratifying our proprietary population health system to acutely identify and treat our COVID-19 patients, we have attained clinical outcomes that are significantly better than the Florida state average, adjusted for age and gender. This was made possible by our dedicated team who selflessly put themselves in harm's way to protect our patients, and to our healthcare model which focuses on preserving health rather than just treating disease."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for more than one million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., currently available on newsstands.

About Cano Health

Cano Health operates primary care centers and pharmacies and supports affiliated medical practices in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico, and soon Nevada and California that specialize in primary care for seniors. As part of its care coordination, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

The company's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care is what sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health was first recognized in 2019 by Inc. magazine as the fastest-growing health care company in the nation and sixth among all U.S. companies as part of its annual 5000 ranking. For more information visit www.canohealth.com.



