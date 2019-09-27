Cano Health Joins Together With Belen Medical Centers To Better Serve The Florida Market

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, LLC, a leading population health management company and operator of primary care medical centers in Florida, is proud to announce that it has acquired certain assets of the operations of Belen Medical Centers, a respected, community-based provider of medical care for Seniors in South Florida.

With the addition of four Belen medical and wellness centers along with one pharmacy, Cano Health now brings its Florida footprint to 40 medical and wellness centers and five pharmacies serving over 34,000 patients. Cano Health and Belen patients can expect greater access to all medical facilities and a broader choice of comprehensive medical services such as arthritis management, vascular care, optical centers and a wellness and preventive member rewards program.

"The union of Cano Health and Belen Medical Center creates one of the largest and most impressive health care companies in Florida," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, CEO of Cano Health. "It enables us to improve the lives of many more people in our community, providing both quality medicine and a true sense of well-being and belonging, which is in keeping with our mission to improve healthcare by delivering superior primary care, while forging life-long bonds with our members."

"We are thrilled to partner with Cano Health, a company that was founded under our same principles of medical excellence and compassionate care for our patients," said Enrique Zamora, President and Founder of Belen Medical Centers. "We are both recognized health care leaders in our communities, and our collective ability to serve our patients is now stronger than ever."

Cano Health was recently recognized by Inc. magazine as the fastest-growing health care company in the nation, as part of its annual 5000 ranking; and as sixth overall with three-year revenue growth of 14,000 percent.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC operates health care centers and pharmacies in Florida that specialize in Primary Care for Seniors. As part of their care coordination, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high touch Population Health Management Programs including patient-centric programs such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk & complex care management. Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care is what sets them apart. For more information visit www.canohealth.com .

SOURCE Cano Health

Related Links

http://www.canohealth.com

