Cano Health Provides Update on Third Quarter 2023 10-Q Filing

Cano Health, Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 19:50 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, provided the following update regarding the filing of its Q3 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q:

Due to technical difficulties, Cano Health's Q3 2023 Form 10-Q was accepted for filing by the SEC's EDGAR filing system at 5:45 P.M. on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

As the filing was made shortly after the SEC's 5:30 P.M. deadline, due to the SEC's observance of Veteran's Day on Friday, November 10, 2023, the Company's Q3 2023 Form 10-Q will not publicly appear on the SEC's EDGAR website until approximately 6:00 A.M. on Monday, November 13, 2023.

With that, the Company has made its Q3 2023 Form 10-Q immediately available on the Company's investor relations website at investors.canohealth.com and it will file a Form 12b-25 regarding this update.

About Cano Health
Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to approximately 310,000 members. Founded in 2009, with its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves through its primary care medical centers and supporting affiliated providers. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.

