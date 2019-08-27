Cano Health Ranks No. 1 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list as the fastest-growing healthcare Company - and No. 6 overall with three-year revenue growth of 14,000 percent

MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, LLC, which operates medical centers and pharmacies in Florida that specialize in primary care for Seniors, is ranked number one as the fastest-growing healthcare company - and number six across all industries by Inc. magazine's annual 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The ranking represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and others gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are humbled and honored to have been ranked as the fastest-growing U.S. healthcare company by Inc. and sixth overall," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, CEO of Cano Health. "While we are being recognized for our tremendous growth, our true measure is found in fulfilling our core values. We are passionate and determined to always put our patients first and provide them with personalized, affordable care, while delivering excellent clinical results. And we are delighted to share that nearly 100% of our new patients are seen by one of our physicians within 30 days."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior years. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they all have in common are persistence, talented team members, and an eagerness to seize opportunities."

More about Cano Health

Cano Health currently operates 36 medical facilities across Florida and focuses on quality value-based care featuring an integrated care delivery model which centers around personalized patient care and a proactive approach to wellness and prevention. As part of its care coordination, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch Population Health Management Programs including patient-centric programs such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

For more information visit www.canohealth.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, several companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

SOURCE Cano Health

Related Links

canohealth.com

