Cano Health to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines at Select Sites in Florida

MIAMI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health (the "Company"), a leading value-based primary care delivery platform for seniors, today announced that it will administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals in Florida on April 10, 2021 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Cano Health will offer the vaccine to Florida residents 18 years and older with Florida state-issued photo identification or proof of Florida residency. Vaccines will be administered at six sites across Florida on a first-come, first-served basis:

4160 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL 33607

33607 1507 N. John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741

34741 110 Century Blvd., Suite #200, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

33417 680 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

33024 8300 W. Flagler St., Suite #210, Miami, FL 33144

33144 4201 Palm Ave., Hialeah, FL 33012

Cano Health has vaccinated thousands of its patients and continues to contact its highest-risk patients to schedule appointments and transportation to those medical centers prepared to administer the vaccine.

About Cano Health

Cano Health operates value-based primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

The Company's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. Cano serves a predominantly minority population (80% of its patients are Latino or African American) and low-income population (50% of its patients are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid). The Company was recognized in August 2020 by Inc. Magazine for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing health care companies in the country, ranking 39th among all U.S. privately held companies as part of its annual 5000 ranking. For more information visit www.canohealth.com.

