Cano Health to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines at Select Sites in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health (the "Company"), a leading value-based primary care delivery platform for seniors, today announced that it will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible adults in the San Antonio community on March 27 and March 28, 2021 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Cano Health will offer 3,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 50 years old and above and to individuals 18 to 49 years old who have at least one chronic condition. Vaccines will be administered at four sites across San Antonio on a walk-in basis:

100 S. Zarzamora | San Antonio, Texas 78207

78207 2925 West Ave. | San Antonio, Texas 78201

78201 6623 Zarzamora | San Antonio, Texas 78211

78211 7031 Marbach Rd. | San Antonio, Texas 78227

Cano Health has already vaccinated thousands of its patients and continues to contact its highest-risk patients to schedule appointments and transportation to those medical centers prepared to administer the vaccine.

About Cano Health

Cano Health operates value-based primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

The Company's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. Cano serves a predominantly minority population (80% of its patients are Latino or African American) and low-income population (50% of its patients are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid). The Company was recognized in August 2020 by Inc. Magazine for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing health care companies in the country, ranking 39th among all U.S. privately held companies as part of its annual 5000 ranking. For more information visit www.canohealth.com.

