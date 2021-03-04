Cano Health's COVID-19 Outcomes Featured In The American Journal of Managed Care

MIAMI, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, LLC ("Cano Health" or the "Company"), a leading value-based primary care delivery platform for seniors, today announced that a peer-reviewed study published in The American Journal of Managed Care shows that the Company's population health management program reduced COVID-19 mortality by 60%, compared to a mirror group of Florida patients.

The goal of the retrospective cohort study of 38,193 patients was to determine whether managed care patients in Cano Health's population health management program had different outcomes than a mirror group of patients in the most populous counties of Florida matched for age and gender. Cano Health's population health strategy for COVID-19 included:

Using data to stratify its managed care population – including Medicare patients and Medicaid patients in historically underserved areas – to identify higher risk individuals by age and comorbidities;

Assigning these higher risk individuals to the care of a COVID-19 Task Force composed of specialized clinicians and health care professionals;

Home delivery of supportive services such as medicine, vitamins, food, pulse oximeters and home oxygen concentrators;

Intensive at home and inpatient monitoring; and

Daily data sharing and analysis by clinical and administrative leaders.

"This is the first time a large-scale study has shown that a population health management program can significantly lower COVID-19 mortality," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Founder and CEO of Cano Health. "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our dedicated clinicians and staff have worked within a model of care where patients come first. As we continue to improve our population health platform, we aim to create a brand of primary care that will continue to produce these types of results."

Cano Health serves over 112,000 managed care patients in Florida, Texas, Nevada and Puerto Rico.

Read the full study at The American Journal of Managed Care.

Cano Health operates value-based primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management tools including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

The Company's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. The Company was recognized in August 2020 by Inc. Magazine for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing health care companies in the country, ranking 39th among all U.S. privately held companies as part of its annual 5000 ranking. For more information visit www.canohealth.com.

