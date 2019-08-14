Canoe Intelligence Expands Institutional Presence with StepStone Group Client Engagement

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoe Intelligence, a first-of-its-kind technology that automates data and document management and eliminates manual data entry for alternative asset investors, today announced a new client relationship with StepStone Group ("StepStone"), a global private markets specialist. StepStone will implement Canoe's technology and automate operational workflows related to document ingestion and categorization, data extraction and data delivery.

Global investment firms like StepStone have a variety of complex client portfolios to manage. Canoe enables these institutional clients to systematically ingest and categorize their alternative investment documents from any source, automatically extract and validate the desired data from those documents, and seamlessly deliver that information into systems of their choosing with more accuracy, speed, and cost efficiency.

"Utilizing Canoe's technology allows StepStone to improve its operations workflow, document collection and data entry and aggregation, freeing up people in the back and front office to focus on more productive efforts," said Seth Brotman, CEO of Canoe Intelligence. "StepStone is widely recognized as a leader in the private markets, and we are excited that Canoe is helping them in their endeavors."

Supporting StepStone's solutions for the most sophisticated investors is the StepStone Portfolio Analytics & Reporting (SPAR) Team. The 70+ person SPAR Team will leverage Canoe Intelligence to amplify the company's existing allocation decision-making and risk management practices with improved document ingestion, categorization, data extraction and delivery into the company's proprietary reporting application, Omni.

"It is essential for us to use modern technologies in order to create efficient processes, while also accommodating the unique needs of institutional investors," said Samuel Scherf, Co-Head of Data Science & Engineering at StepStone. "Omni was built to handle the complex reporting needs for our clients and integrate with SPI™, our investment research platform. Canoe understands our industry's challenges. Integrating their technology with StepStone's Omni will be transformative for our data collection process. The efficiencies gained from Canoe will also allow us to capture more data, which feeds into our data science activities for making better investment decisions."

This announcement follows Canoe's continued expansion into the institutional space with new partnerships and client relationships with enterprise OCIOs and Investment Consultants, LP Administrators, and Fund of Funds. Canoe's ability to streamline alternative investment workflows at scale is attractive to firms managing large volumes of investments for many clients.

ABOUT CANOE INTELLIGENCE

Canoe's technology allows institutions, LPs, and family offices to automate data extraction, data management and other operational processes and refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth. Canoe's AI-driven platform was initially developed in 2013 for a billion-dollar, multi-family office, is backed by a broad group of strategic investors, and today is relied upon by hundreds of institutional investors, advisors, and family offices. www.canoeintelligence.com

ABOUT STEPSTONE GROUP

StepStone Group is a global private markets firm providing customized investment and advisory solutions to some of the most sophisticated investors in the world. With more than US$260 billion of total asset allocations, including over US$52 billion in assets under management, StepStone covers the spectrum of opportunities in private markets across the globe. The firm uses a disciplined, research-focused approach to prudently integrate fund investments, secondaries and co-investments across private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and private debt to create solutions that are customized according to the objectives of any private markets investment program. Visit www.stepstoneglobal.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Canoe Intelligence

Betsy Miller Daitch

443.690.6200

bdaitch@canoeintelligence.com

SOURCE Canoe Intelligence

Related Links

http://www.canoeintelligence.com

