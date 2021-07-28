Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast Through 2025 | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AIRE Inc., Airhead Sports Group, Aqua Marina, BIC Sport, Confluence Outdoor, GUMOTEX akciova spolecnost, HYSIDE Inflatables, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Malibu Kayaks, and NRS are some of the major market participants. Although the growing preference for recreational kayaking will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product

Canoes And Kayaks



Accessories

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Distribution Channel

Sports Goods Retailers



Online Retail



Others

Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the canoeing and kayaking equipment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AIRE Inc., Airhead Sports Group, Aqua Marina, BIC Sport, Confluence Outdoor, GUMOTEX akciova spolecnost, HYSIDE Inflatables, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Malibu Kayaks, and NRS.

The report also covers the following areas:

Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market size

Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market trends

Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market industry analysis

The canoeing and kayaking equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing preference for recreational kayaking will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the higher costs of canoes and kayaks leading to rentals will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the canoeing and kayaking equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist canoeing and kayaking equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the canoeing and kayaking equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the canoeing and kayaking equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of canoeing and kayaking equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Canoes and kayaks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Sports goods retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Compititive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AIRE Inc.

Airhead Sports Group

Aqua Marina

BIC Sport

Confluence Outdoor

GUMOTEX akciova spolecnost

HYSIDE Inflatables

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Malibu Kayaks

NRS

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

