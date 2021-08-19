Canoeing And Kayaking Equipment Market 2021-2025: AIRE Inc., Airhead Sports Group, Aqua Marina Emerge as the Dominant Market Players | Technavio

The growing preference for recreational kayaking, an increasing number of paddle sports contests, and rising interest in soft adventure sports activities are some of the major factors propelling market growth. In addition, surging awareness of novel water sporting categories and fitness benefits associated with canoeing and kayaking, and rising demand for distribution through online channels and retailers are some of the prominent trends anticipated to boost the market growth positively in the forthcoming years. However, factors such as high costs of canoes and kayaks leading to preference for rentals, increasing preference for rental kayak and canoes, and inconsistent raw material prices might create hindrance for the market to flourish.

Canoeing And Kayaking Equipment Market: Product

The market report segments this market based on products into Canoes and kayaks, and Accessories. The canoes and kayaks segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was accessories. The 2020 market position of all the segments will likely remain the same in 2025.

Canoeing And Kayaking Equipment Market: Distribution Channel

The report mainly covers four canoeing and kayaking equipment distribution channels including sports goods retailers, department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets, online retail, and others. The sports goods retailers segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, and the market position of this segment is likely to remain the same by 2025.

Canoeing And Kayaking Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2020. In addition, 41% of the growth is likely to be generated from North America with US and Canada being the key markets for canoeing and kayaking equipment in the region.

Companies Covered

AIRE Inc.

Airhead Sports Group

Aqua Marina

BIC Sport

Confluence Outdoor

GUMOTEX akciova spolecnost

HYSIDE Inflatables

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Malibu Kayaks

NRS

Canoeing And Kayaking Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in canoeing and kayaking equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the canoeing and kayaking equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the canoeing and kayaking equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of canoeing and kayaking equipment market, vendors

