Canoly's C16 Cold Press Juicer Hits 100,000 Sales Milestone Within Six Months of Launch

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging kitchen appliance brand Canoly announced that its flagship product, the C16 cold press juicer, has exceeded cumulative sales of 100,000 units within six months of its launch in 2025. This milestone positions Canoly as one of the fastest-growing players in the US$200 juicer segment, a category that has seen renewed interest as consumers prioritize at-home wellness.

canoly c16 cold press juicer in kitchen setting celebrating 100000 sales milestone

The market segment of 3-in-1 cold press juicers around the price range of USD 200 had long been overlooked. In 2025, Canoly identified the gap and seized the opportunity with the launch of the C16 cold press juicer, which combines the functionalities of cold press juicing, making plant-based milk, and preparing sorbet, and it quickly became the brand's best-selling model.

"In an era of rising health consciousness, the rapid expansion of the global juicer market reflects people's pursuit of a higher quality of life. Since its inception, Canoly has been committed to leveraging technology to lower the barriers to healthy living, making it easy for every household to enjoy fresh, nutritious food," said James Collins, CEO of Canoly. "This sales milestone affirms our belief that the juicing category, which is long overlooked because it was seen as complicated and hard to maintain, can be transformed with the right technology. Moving forward, we will continue to invest in innovations that reduce barriers for households and bring fresh, nutritious food into everyday routines."

Cold pressing uses slow, controlled pressure rather than high-speed blades to crush and press ingredients. This low-speed process reduces heat and oxidation, preserving nutrients, enzymes, and flavor. The result is juice with higher nutrient stability and better absorption.

The C16 features hands-free juicing, ideal for frequent use or large batches. It comes with a powerful 250W brushless AC motor and a large 90-oz hopper with a built-in pre-cutting blade, allowing users to simply place whole fruits, such as an entire apple, into the hopper and effortlessly produce a cup of richly nutritious juice. It delivers up to 96% juice yield with the help of a 0.1 mm fine filter, and all parts are made from BPA‑free plastic. Cleanup is also quick and easy, taking just about one minute.

In addition, Canoly's expanded product portfolio also includes the C09 3-in-1 model, which meets varied capacity needs. It is engineered for unparalleled performance and convenience. Meanwhile, the C03 is a more compact edition, ideal for small kitchens or light-duty uses. The slow-turning auger gently presses to minimize heat and protect nutrients, while the fine mesh strainer ensures a pure, smooth texture in every glass.

Founded in 2019, Canoly is a kitchen appliance brand dedicated to making healthy living accessible through innovative, multifunctional products. Its cold press juicers are now sold in 12 countries, with a 4.2/5 rating on Trustpilot. Canoly cold press juicers have been widely praised for their performance, quiet operation, and value for money, steadily building the brand's reputation within the healthy living community.

Looking forward, Canoly will further strengthen its presence in the cold press juicer category through continuous innovation while expanding its portfolio of multifunctional kitchen solutions, bringing everyday wellness within reach for more households around the world. To celebrate the brand's continued growth, Canoly will launch an International Women's Day promotion with an exclusive discount of USD 38.

