Canomiks Receives 2026 NutraIngredients-USA Editors' Award for Industry Initiative of the Year

WhatToTrust™ honored for its science-based approach to consumer dietary supplement education

ROCHESTER, Minn., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canomiks has received the 2026 NutraIngredients-USA Editors' Award for Industry Initiative of the Year. The award recognizes WhatToTrust™, an independent supplement scoring platform developed by Canomiks that evaluates dietary supplements based on the strength of the scientific evidence supporting formulations and their ingredients.

WhatToTrust™ addresses one of the biggest challenges consumers face today: distinguishing between products supported by scientific evidence and those promoted primarily through marketing and influencer claims. With an estimated 100,000 dietary supplements available in the U.S. market, WhatToTrust™ helps consumers evaluate dietary supplement choices.

The platform includes hundreds of products across major categories, including vitamins, probiotics, botanicals, and supplements formulated for specific life stages such as menopause, children's health, and more.

WhatToTrust™ features include:

A WhatToTrust Score™ out of 10 based on the strength of scientific evidence supporting a product's ingredients and formulations, including preclinical research, clinical trials, and borrowed science.

based on the strength of scientific evidence supporting a product's ingredients and formulations, including preclinical research, clinical trials, and borrowed science. Definitions of active ingredients in each product.

Side-by-side product comparisons based on active ingredients and dosages, giving consumers a level of transparency rarely available when shopping for supplements.

Consumer-friendly information on ingredient science, testing methods, and how supplements are regulated.

WhatToTrust™ was built by scientists to make supplement science clear and accessible for everyone. While Canomiks provides preclinical research and development services to ingredient suppliers and supplement brands, WhatToTrust™ operates independently. WhatToTrust™ does not accept payment, sponsorship, or promotional fees in exchange for product scores or evaluations.

"With so many products on the market and limited ways for consumers to evaluate the science behind them, this award confirms something we have believed since day one: independent, evidence-based scoring is overdue," said Dr. Leena Pradhan-Nabzdyk, Co-Founder and CEO of Canomiks. "We built WhatToTrust™ so people can see the science for themselves, not just rely on marketing claims."

This marks the second consecutive year Canomiks has been recognized at the NutraIngredients-USA Awards. In 2025, the company received the Nutrition Research Project Award for its Bio-B2B™ technology whose development is funded by the National Science Foundation.

To learn more, visit www.WhatToTrust.com.

About Canomiks

Canomiks is a life sciences company advancing the future of functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements through genomics, bioinformatics, and AI-based solutions. Founded by three Harvard scientists, Canomiks helps CPG companies, ingredient suppliers, and manufacturers develop and validate scientifically supported products. The company's mission, "Make Food as Medicine a Reality®," drives its work to improve community health and sustainability. Learn more at www.canomiks.com.

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SOURCE Canomiks, Inc.