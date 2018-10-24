Canon and Box® Exhibit Solutions to Help Enhance Enterprise Cloud Content Management at EDUCAUSE 2018

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation in higher education requires reliable and robust technology that can help educators focus on fostering student achievement, and empower campus administrators with new ways to work. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, and Box®, a leader in cloud content management, today announce that they will showcase their work together at EDUCAUSE 2018 (Booth #640). The show is the premiere U.S. event in higher education IT and takes place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from October 30 to November 2.

"Today's campus IT departments face the growing challenge of embracing flexible learning environments in a way that will foster collaboration among students but still help protect sensitive data," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "Canon's relationship with Box and mxHero are strong indicators of the important role that cloud content management and email management will play in the Campus of the Future."

With capabilities including the intelligent capture, transmission, security, collaboration, and output of academic, personal and institutional information through core education business processes, Canon and its partners can address many of the pressing and real needs of the modern campus. Through its robust solutions, such as its uniFLOW platform, and alliances with Box and mxHero, Canon is poised to assist key education stakeholders today while helping to shape the campus of the future.

"Since launching Box for Education in 2015, Box has had a keen focus on providing campus-wide licensing for all students, faculty, and staff to receive access to our leading content management solutions," says Andrew Keating, managing director, education and healthcare at Box. "We're thrilled to showcase how colleges and universities can leverage Box in conjunction with other outstanding solutions, such as those offered by Canon."

Box and mxHero

College campuses can face struggles with managing email communication. It can be difficult to organize, hard to search, and file attachments can pose challenges when enforcing information security policies. Through Canon's relationships with Box and mxHero, organizations can now integrate email content with their cloud content management, thereby having the ability to store and retrieve important communications, limit the worry of exceeding inbox quotas, and track and control messages even after delivery.

Further, the mxHero Mail2Cloud solution uses Box to create a tool that can help users with respect to email borne viruses. mxHero's most recent version of this solution allows organizations to set up their systems to automatically replace inbound email attachments with Box preview links before the email reaches the recipient so that the recipient may preview the attachment directly from Box without opening a potentially malicious attachment directly on a device.

Once stored in Box, email content can be governed and content that once was difficult to work on with others via email, can be easily shared for great collaboration and version control.

uniFLOW Online and Canon ScanFront Solutions

The MFP is the backbone of a modern-day enterprise and it will retain this role in the campus of the future so long as it integrates with solutions that can help promote meaningful collaboration among students, instructors, and administrators, as well as extend communication beyond the confines of the physical learning spaces. With Scan to Box functions available through Canon's uniFLOW Online platform, along with Scan to Box functionality using Quick Scan on Canon's ScanFront desktop scanning solutions, campus users can streamline their workflows, capturing and digitizing paper based information for collaborative academic assignments and research projects to cross-functional education business processes ranging from admissions to course content management.

