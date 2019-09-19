Canon Announces First Two Value-Added Resellers for ID Card and Label Printer Lines

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help drive business and profitability, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the addition of two new value-added resellers. Capital Business Systems, one of the largest independent office technology, managed document and network service dealers in the Midwest and Mountain regions, and Symbology Enterprises Inc., a leading integrator of data collection solutions on the east coast, are the first value-added resellers to offer Canon's reliable lineup of inkjet card printers, thermal re-transfer card printers and dye and pigment label printers.

"Requests for options from current and potential clients for security ID card printers and label printing have increasingly grown at Capital Business Systems. As a print vendor, we want to ensure that the quality of solutions we offer matches the outstanding support and experience we provide our clients," said James Kreikemeier, president and CEO, Capital Business Systems, Inc. "A trusted name like Canon assures our clients that the product will perform reliably and produce the highest quality output, which makes the inclusion of their products the right choice for customer satisfaction."

Canon's line of printers offers customers an in-house solution to help save significant costs and streamline their workflow with outstanding speed and quality designed to meet their everyday printing needs for on-demand printing of ID cards, business cards, durable pigment and dye labels.

"Color label printing is becoming mainstream, and Canon's label printers are helping to lead the way," said Shaun McInerney, vice president of sales at Symbology Enterprises. "We have experience in label and ID card printers in a vast array of industries, but we want to ensure we are providing the right solution for our customers and their needs. Key markets such as food and fragrance rely heavily on color printing for compliance and ingredient labeling. Color labeling will also give them that extra pop when trying to stand out against their competition. Canon technology helps us solve the needs of our customers."

"Canon is thrilled to provide high-quality solutions to our value-added resellers, Capital Business and Symbology Enterprises," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "By working together with our resellers, Canon technology is able to help drive more business and profitability, while offering our customers exceptional solutions. We look forward to continue working with Canon resellers in the future."

For more information on becoming a Canon reseller, please click here. and for more information regarding Canon's series of inkjet card, inkjet label, and thermal re-transfer printers, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

Capital Business Systems, Inc. is one of the largest independent office technology, managed document and network service dealers in the Midwest and Mountain states. We are dedicated to helping clients manage costs and improve productivity and profitability by providing solutions for better document and IT/Network management. Founded in 1982, Capital Business Systems, Inc. currently serves clients in Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Iowa.

About Symbology Enterprises, Inc.

Symbology Enterprises located in Somerville, New Jersey has been providing thermal printing solutions and barcode data collection for 27 years. Our world class partners like Canon U.S.A., Zebra Technologies, Seagull Scientific and AscentERP have allowed us to support and deliver profit enhancing solutions to customers ranging in size from SMB to the Enterprise.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

