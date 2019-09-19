Canon Announces The Development Of An Innovative Photography Solution For Live Events

The solution, currently under development, utilizes a system that enables the camera's optical axis to be perpendicular to the device's axis of revolution. This intuitive alignment will provide users with operation capabilities that feel similar to handheld or tripod shooting. The hardware and software solution allows a photographer to control multiple cameras at once, with the ability to control multiple remote-control or static remote systems from a single computer. Photographers will be able to operate each device to pan, tilt or rotate the camera and zoom the lens, and images can transmit via a network connection to a centralized location, a feature that will prove to be very useful for news outlets and agencies.

The new solution will allow for image capture from a variety of angles and viewpoints that might not have not been possible through conventional shooting methods. Moving forward, Canon's goal is to create a system suited for a wide range of shooting needs that go beyond live sporting and news events, including e-commerce, product photography and more. By developing these types of innovative image-capture solutions, Canon is helping to provide new perspectives to the events that shape the world around us.

