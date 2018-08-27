Canon Business Process Services Announces Webcast: "The Role of Social Media Evidence in Product Liability Litigation"

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) announces an upcoming webcast, "The Role of Social Media Evidence in Product Liability Litigation," scheduled for September 25 at 1 p.m. ‒ 2 p.m. EST.

The webcast focuses on how, in today's litigation environment, social media content can have a significant effect on a case. Product liability cases, whether involving prescribed drugs or medical devices, automobile or other product defects, are as susceptible to the use of social media evidence as any other case.

In product liability cases, the plaintiff's social media posts might be used as evidence, as might be the company's social media posts (or lack thereof).

Because social media evidence may be critical to a case, understanding how to properly access, preserve, and admit this evidence may mean the difference between winning and losing.

The webcast, presented by Canon and Bloomberg BNA will address topics that include:

The value of social media evidence in medical product liability cases

How to collect and gain access to social media evidence

The practice rules governing authentication and admissibility

