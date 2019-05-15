Canon Business Process Services Continues to Expand its Business Processing Center Operations

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent addition of a 10,000-square-foot Eastern regional facility in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Canon Business Process Services (Canon) continues to expand the capabilities and reach of its Business Processing Centers. The facilities are designed to help clients with their digital transformation initiatives.

Together with Canon's Western U.S. and Philippines-based operations, the Pennsylvania location extends the company's national and global capabilities to better support client business objectives. Clients can access a seamless workflow delivered onsite, onshore and/or offshore with the ability to leverage different time zones.

Canon's processing centers support critical business functions ranging from invoice and claims processing to document imaging and electronic discovery services for corporations and law firms. Highlights include: workflow and forms design; digitization of hard-copy documents; search-enabled images; historical or vital records preservation; indexing/coding and transactional processing.

Another feature of Canon's Business Process Centers is security. The facilities underscore Canon's commitment to ensuring that client data is reinforced by the highest levels of confidentiality, integrity and ease of access. To support this goal the Business Processing Centers utilize technology and processes—such as dual physical authentication and third-party application penetration testing—to meet relevant industry standards. The processing centers currently have accreditations that include: AICPA SOC 1 and SOC 2; HITRUST/CSF certified; PCI compliant; HIPAA compliant and GDPR Ready.

"Organizations increasingly are launching digital transformation projects because these initiatives enable them to better concentrate on their core business while containing costs and improving operational efficiency," notes Joe Marciano, president and CEO, Canon Business Process Services. "With our extended business processing capabilities, Canon can help clients meet these important goals."

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon Business Process Services helps enable business agility and digital transformation. We accomplish these goals by applying our workforce management expertise, Six Sigma methodologies and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 leader by IAOP for 13 straight years. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact: Ken Neal, kneal@cbps.canon.com

Canon Business Process Services © 2019

SOURCE Canon Business Process Services

Related Links

http://www.cbps.canon.com

