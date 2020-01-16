Canon Business Process Services Issues Insurance Best Practices White Paper: "Digitally Transform Your Back Office Operations"

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) has released a white paper highlighting best practices for insurers that want to digitally transform their back-office operations.

Most savvy insurers understand that efforts to digitally transform customer-facing systems and other front-office processes are limited without also going digital with back-office operations. With this in mind, Canon's new whitepaper, "Insurance Best Practices: Digitally Transform Your Back Office Operations," spotlights six steps insurance companies can take to move toward digital transformation in the back office. Two of these steps include:

Assess the current state . Begin by determining the approximate volume of mail assets that are received daily, and the steps that must be taken to process them. Track how and how quickly these assets move through the organization and where backlogs exist. Quantify approximately how much money can be saved by streamlining the processes. The closer you can come to hard numbers, the stronger your case for digital transformation will be when presenting to the executive team.

. Begin by determining the approximate volume of mail assets that are received daily, and the steps that must be taken to process them. Track how and how quickly these assets move through the organization and where backlogs exist. Quantify approximately how much money can be saved by streamlining the processes. The closer you can come to hard numbers, the stronger your case for digital transformation will be when presenting to the executive team. Get executive buy in. Without buy in from the C-suite, it's unlikely any digital transformation initiative will take hold. When presenting to executives, lead with the expected business benefits and, as mentioned earlier, present hard numbers that quantify the value. Emphasize not just the technology that will enable digital transformation, but also how the change in processing mail assets can help more efficiently drive overall business benefits and a path for the future.

Read the white paper HERE.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon helps clients enable business agility, digital transformation and lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the U.S. and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2019 by IAOP for the thirteenth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact: Ken Neal, kneal@cbps.canon.com

Canon Business Process Services © 2020

SOURCE Canon Business Process Services

Related Links

http://www.cbps.canon.com

