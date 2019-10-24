Canon Business Process Services Issues Insurance Best Practices White Paper: "Go Digital to Streamline Operations"

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) today released a white paper spotlighting challenges that are holding back insurers from embracing digital transformation in order to streamline operational processes. The paper highlights strategies for solving these challenges with the goal of optimizing workflow and achieving significant business benefits.

The whitepaper, "Insurance Best Practices: Go Digital to Streamline Operations," offers approaches that can help focus insurers' operational streamlining efforts. Two of these strategies include:

Digitize customer-facing processes and critical support functions. When insurers digitize high-touch processes to enable intuitive self-service and cross-channel access, they are prioritizing policyholders. They are providing clients with a convenient way to file claims anytime and anywhere, the flexibility to shift among multiple channels seamlessly and a simple way to check policy updates.

Go green by converting paper documents to electronic format. By converting paper-based records to electronic documents, insurers make information universally available and accessible across their organization. This type of streamlining also promotes more efficiency, as knowledge workers no longer must thumb through countless sheets of paper to find relevant information. It also decreases costs associated with storing and managing physical records.

