Canon Business Process Services Issues White Paper on "Increasing Your Warehouse Performance: Five Steps to Greater Efficiency"

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) today released a white paper spotlighting how efficiently managing a warehouse operation today is complex and vital to a company's success. To make cost-effective enhancements and stay competitive, companies need solutions that can be put in place quickly and easily. But where does an organization begin?

The whitepaper, "Increase Your Warehouse Performance: Five Steps to Greater Efficiency," offers best practices that help answer this question. These practices include strategies that virtually any warehouse can adopt to improve its performance relatively quickly.

One example is to conduct a facility assessment. Potential benefits include identifying procedures that work well, uncovering both obvious and hidden mistakes, and identifying areas for improvement. One way to start is by doing a walkthrough of the facility to gain a general feel of the layout and workflow. Talking to warehouse workers, both formally and informally, about their activities and soliciting their feedback can provide valuable insights. This can help warehouse managers create key performance indicators with measurable data to guide the assessment.

