Canon Business Process Services Receives Honors in Five Special Recognition Categories in the 2019 IAOP Best of the Global Outsourcing 100

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon), a leading provider of managed services and technology, was recently named to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP®) Best of the Global Outsourcing 100 list. The list features companies that have been at the top of the annual IAOP GO100 for the past decade.

Today the company announced it has earned additional IAOP Best of the Global Outsourcing 100 honors by being acknowledged in five special recognition categories: Best of GO100 Leaders, Customer References, Programs for Innovation, Corporate Social Responsibility and Multiple Appearances.

"The Global Outsourcing 100 showcases the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of the best of the best in the outsourcing industry," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "I congratulate Canon Business Process Services for being named to IAOP's 2019 Best of the Global Outsourcing 100 list. Year after year, Canon has been among the highest-rated companies in such categories as customer references, programs for innovation and corporate social responsibility."

Highlights of Canon's 2019 special recognition category honors include:

Best of GO100 Leaders. This category features companies in the Leaders category that had the overall highest average scores over all years.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon Business Process Services helps enable business agility and digital transformation. We accomplish these goals by applying our workforce management expertise, Six Sigma methodologies and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 leader by IAOP for 13 straight years. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

