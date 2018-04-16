Canon Business Process Services Receives Honors in Four Distinguished Judging Categories in the 2018 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100

Canon was also designated as one of the "super stars of the Global Outsourcing 100," a distinction that honors the sustained excellence of companies receiving Global 100 recognition in the last five consecutive years or more. Canon has been named to the Leader category of the Global 100 Outsourcing list for the last 12 consecutive years. Only four other companies have achieved the same record of distinction.

"The Global Outsourcing 100 list showcases the best of the best in the outsourcing industry," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are proud to recognize Canon Business Process Services for being among the highest rated companies in customer references, company awards and certifications, programs for innovation and corporate social responsibility."

Highlights of Canon's distinguished judging category honors include:

Customer references as demonstrated by the value being created at Canon's top customers

that reveal how Canon produced new forms of value for clients including specific programs and results Corporate Social Responsibility as shown through effective corporate programs that address such topics as community involvement and environmental impacts. For these and other CSR issues, Canon's Sustainability Report (http://www.canon.com/csr/) highlights how the company focuses programs around five key themes such as contributing to cultural improvement and providing humanitarian support to people and regions facing harsh conditions.

The 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers. The list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers for their organizations.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon helps clients improve business agility, accelerate digital transformation and manage an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2018 by IAOP for the twelfth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

