Canon Business Process Services Steps up to the Challenge with Law Firm to Eliminate Backlog of Thousands of Legal Documents

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A major law firm engaged Canon Business Process Services (Canon), a leading provider of managed services and technology, to handle the firm's daily records management needs. This included indexing, scanning and filing documents such as pleadings and legal correspondence. Day one into their relationship, however, the firm needed for Canon to turn its attention to an important project. The mission: eliminate a backlog of thousands of files that had accumulated under the tenure of a former records management services provider.

A key challenge was that the firm's backlog—consisting of indexing, imaging, entering data into the firm's records management system and filing the documents—was significant. It totaled over 100,000 pages spanning thousands of documents that included pleadings and legal correspondence. Another challenge was Canon was tasked with finding a solution, within current staffing and budget levels, for reducing and eventually eliminating the backlog while supporting the daily records management requirements of the firm.

Canon's approach included creating a new workflow designed to reduce the time it takes to receive, process and store all physical and electronic records. The workflow, based on production line methodologies, divided the backlog into a series of tasks that were managed by one or two Canon team members while others handled the daily needs of the practice groups.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon Business Process Services helps enable business agility and digital transformation. We accomplish these goals by applying our workforce management expertise, Six Sigma methodologies and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 leader by IAOP for 13 straight years. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

