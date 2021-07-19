Canon Canada Announces Futures by Canon Creator Lab

BRAMPTON, ON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Canada, Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce its inaugural young creators incubator program, Futures by Canon Creator Lab. An instructional and mentorship program, Futures is designed to not only accelerate the visual storytelling and creative skills sets of Canadians aged 18 to 24, but also offer them insights into the business of being a creative. A diverse panel of experts – including sports photographer and videographer Atiba Jefferson, portraiture photographer and YouTuber Irene Rudnyk, and filmmaker and photographer Justin Wu – will select 20 young content creators to participate in the yearlong program. The selected group will have exclusive intimate access to, and learn from, Canon Ambassadors, as well as the company's network of professional photographers, vloggers, filmmakers and other industry insiders.

"We are excited to play a part in the development of Canada's next generation of storytellers and creators with our new Futures program," says Brett Gaskell, Senior Director, Customer Experience at Canon Canada. "We have designed a 12-month curriculum that will offer up-and-coming creators, photographers, videographers and cinematographers a mix of virtual and in-person experiences and exposure to incredible mentors who will inspire and coach our young creators on their journey to build their personal brands and launch a creative business. It's an amazing opportunity to harness our expert network and provide young creatives with vital first-hand learnings across multiple disciplines."

Futures participants will receive technical instruction, practical insights and exclusive coaching from the Canon Creator Lab network of professionals. By partnering with mentors who have experienced ups and downs along their professional careers, participants will hopefully avoid some missteps of their own. The program will ensure participants have a comprehensive understanding of their gear and teach practical skills such as working with lighting and producing a shoot. Participants will also learn business-related skills such as branding, budgeting and dealing with rejection and self-doubt. They will gain real-world experience by shooting against a brief from Eddie Bauer, featuring the brand's gear and accessories. The 20 Futures members will represent various applications of photography, filmmaking and other forms of visual storytelling. By being inspired, motivated and supported by Canon and its Ambassadors, they will graduate the program with the tools, knowledge and connections to be the creative professionals they aspire to be.

Canon Canada will also support each creator with their own special kit of Canon gear, including the versatile EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera and lenses. Canon Canada will send the 20 Futures members to join its three-day in-person Canon Creator Lab retreat, which will connect a range of artists, speakers and creative leaders at Lake Louise in Banff, Alta., in October 2021.

To be consider for the program, applicants must complete a four-part submission process, including:

A brief written description of themselves and their story;

A 30-second video-based elevator pitch;

An online Q&A around their brand and ambitions; and

A link to their portfolio and/or created content.

For more details on the application process, visit www.canonfutures.ca. Applications open July 19 and close Aug. 16, 2021, with the Futures program commencing in September 2021 and running through July 2022. Successful applicants will be announced Sept. 2, 2021.

About the Canon Creator Lab

The Canon Creator Lab's purpose is to help foster the next generation of creators by providing them with access to gear, education, support, and a community that will expand their skills and knowledge to share their creations with the world.

About Canon Canada Inc.

Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, Canon Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Inc., is a leading provider of consumer and business-to-business digital imaging solutions. Innovation and cutting-edge technology have been essential ingredients in Canon's success. Canon Canada Inc. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 per cent Canadian-based service and support for all of the products it distributes. Canon Canada Inc. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility.

For more information, please visit canon.ca or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using @CanonCanada.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Press/Media Contact

Corporate Communications

Canon Canada Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Canon Canada