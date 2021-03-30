Canon Celebrates 18th Consecutive Year of No. 1 Share of Global Interchangeable-Lens Digital Camera Market

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., has maintained the number one share of the global market for interchangeable-lens digital cameras (Digital SLR and mirrorless cameras) for 18 consecutive years1 from 2003 to 2020.

Canon develops their key imaging system components featured in its EOS series of digital interchangeable-lens cameras — CMOS image sensors, image processors and interchangeable lenses — under the core concept of "Speed, Comfort and High Image Quality." Developing a wide-ranging product lineup — from high-performance flagship models that are highly trusted by professionals to entry-level models that allow users to enjoy high-image-quality shooting with easy operation, as well as a rich selection of 1182 combined RF and EF series lenses that make possible a wealth of creative expression — Canon continues to support the diverse needs of customers.

During the dawn of Digital SLR cameras, Canon introduced its breakthrough EOS Kiss Digital (EOS Digital Rebel or EOS 300D in other regions) in September 2003. This groundbreaking camera, which was competitively priced and featured a compact, lightweight design, captured the top share of the global market and set the stage for growth in the Digital SLR market. Since that time, Canon has continued to launch a range of groundbreaking products, including the professional-model EOS-1D series and the EOS 5D series, which paved the way for industry-changing Digital SLR video recording. In September 2018, Canon announced the EOS R system — including the EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera and RF lenses that fully leverage their optical technologies — that further expanded the range of imaging creativity and opened up new possibilities for visual expression. Over a long history beginning in the age of film, and with the support of loyal users, in 2019 the EOS series achieved the remarkable milestone of 100 million3 total EOS cameras sold.

In July 20204, Canon launched the EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera, equipped with cutting-edge technology in pursuit of next-generation visual expression. In striving to further expand its lineup, Canon managed to secure the number one share of the global market for the 18th consecutive year.

Canon will continue to refine its diverse imaging technologies based on its core optical technology while further strengthening and expanding the EOS series of cameras and RF/EF series of lenses, opening up new avenues of image capture to meet the needs of increasingly diverse users and to promote the spread of photo and video culture.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Based on a Canon survey.

2 Includes 30 EF Cinema lenses (EF mount/PL mount) for visual productions and 4 lens extenders. As of March 29, 2021.

3 Including cinema cameras for visual productions.

4 Also in 2020, Canon released the following digital interchangeable-lens cameras: the EOS-1D X Mark III (February), the EOS Kiss X10i/EOS REBEL T8i/EOS 850D (June), the EOS R5 (July), the EOS R6 (August) and the EOS Kiss M2/EOS M50 Mark II (November).

