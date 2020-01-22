Canon Celebrates Filmmakers As A Sustaining Sponsor Of The 2020 Sundance Film Festival

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, returns as a Sustaining Sponsor to the 2020 Sundance Film Festival (January 23 - February 2) in Utah. Canon will celebrate filmmakers with programming at the Canon Creative Studio, located at 592 Main Street. At least 57 of the 240 films and projects that will screen as part of this year's slate – over 23 percent – are shot using Canon equipment.

Canon Creative Studio

Canon will host Sundance Film Festival attendees for hands-on, interactive displays of Canon equipment, panel discussions moderated by American Cinematographer and IMDbPro, and refreshments at the Canon Creative Studio (592 Main St; open Friday, January 24th from 11am-5pm and Saturday, January 25 - Monday, January 27th, from 11am-7pm). Inside the studio, guests can touch-and-try the latest Canon gear, including the EOS C500 Mark II cinema camera and Sumire Prime cinema lenses, which are now available and shipping. Also on hand will be Canon's complete line up of Cinema Cameras, as well as Canon's CINE-SERVO, COMPACT-SERVO, EF and RF lenses, as well as the new EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR camera.

Guests can have their headshots taken by professional photographer Michael Ori, who will be shooting with the EOS-1D X Mark III, and receive an 8" x 10" copy of their portrait, printed on-site with the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1000 Professional Inkjet Printer. All portraits will be available online at orimedia.com/sundance in February after the festival.

The Canon Creative Studio will feature two nights of Magic Hours, co-hosted by IMDdPro (January 25th) and Adorama Rental Company (January 27th). Each event presents opportunities to network with companies and organizations that share Canon's mission to support filmmaking. On Sunday, January 26th, Canon will toast creativity behind the lens at the eighth annual invite-only Raise Your Glass with Canon cocktail party, co-hosted by American Cinematographer.

Canon will also continue its partnership with American Cinematographer, the world's leading publication dedicated to motion imaging and the art and craft of professional cinematography. The magazine's editors will be on-site at the festival and several of its contributors will moderate a series of six in-depth panel discussions at the Canon Creative Studio. The panels will be streamed through Facebook Live via American Cinematographer's page. American Cinematographer's website, ascmag.com, will also feature a series of online interviews with Sundance cinematographers, along with additional articles exploring cinematography trends at the festival, all sponsored by Canon.

For a full schedule of events for Canon's activities at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and to request access to attend, please visit our Sundance website or follow us on Twitter and Instagram . Join the conversation with #CanonCreativeStudio.

