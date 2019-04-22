Canon Celebrates Its 10th Year in Supporting the Arbor Day Foundation and Its Reforestation Program

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability is the future, which is why Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, finds it a privilege to announce and celebrate that the Company's enterprise division has now lent a decade of support to the Arbor Day Foundation's reforestation program. Since 2009, the company's enterprise division helped contribute to the planting of more than 500,000 trees in the U.S., with this year's efforts counting toward the Arbor Day Foundation's Time for Trees initiative, under which the Arbor Day Foundation seeks to plant 100 million trees worldwide by 2022.

"We understand the vital importance of replenishing and maintaining our forests and are committed through our philosophy of Kyosei to promoting environmental responsibility to our employees, partners, and customers," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "It's an honor to continue into our 10th year of supporting the Arbor Day Foundation, which we believe can help drive positive environmental impact in 2019 and beyond."

The Arbor Day Foundation implements reforestation initiatives across the country to rebuild forests that are in desperate need of regrowth. Through this program, Canon contributes to the planting of one tree for every eligible imageRUNNER ADVANCE solution sold between April 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019, up to a maximum of 50,000 trees. These solutions can help users work conscientiously and allow administrators to enable settings that can help users save energy and paper.

This year, active replanting efforts are taking place all over the nation. Canon's aid for 2019 is planned to help support reforestation efforts for the Superior National Forest (MN), habitat restoration for rare species in the Upper Altamaha Watershed (GA), and restoration of the longleaf pine ecosystem in the Big Thicket National Preserve (TX).

"Canon's longstanding support has been invaluable to our forest revitalization efforts across the nation," says Dan Lambe, president, Arbor Day Foundation. "The Foundation appreciates Canon's continued corporate support to address one of the world's most challenging environmental issues."

To learn more about Canon's involvement, visit: www.usa.canon.com/arborday.

About Arbor Day Foundation

Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at www.arborday.org.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

