Canon Celebrates the 16th Consecutive Year as the No. 1 Market Shareholder in the Global Interchangeable-Lens Digital Camera Category

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced its parent company, Canon Inc., successfully maintains the number one global market shareholder position in the interchangeable-lens digital camera (digital SLR and mirrorless cameras) category, which it has held for the past 16 consecutive years from 2003 to 20181.

Through its core concept of highlighting speed, comfort and high-image quality, Canon develops and employs key imaging-system components in its EOS interchangeable-lens cameras, including CMOS image sensors, image processors and interchangeable lenses. The Company continually supports its customers' diverse needs by producing a wide variety of products, ranging from trusted high-performance flagship models to entry-level models, so that users of all skillsets can shoot high-image quality with ease.

"This is an incredible testament to the company's ongoing innovation and dedication to producing high-image quality products and we are proud to be seen as a consistent, leading power in this market," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

In 2003, during the dawn of digital SLR cameras, Canon introduced its breakthrough EOS Digital Rebel camera. As a groundbreaking and competitively priced camera featuring a compact, lightweight design, it was able to capture the top share of the global market by setting the stage for growth in the digital SLR market. Following this, Canon continued to launch a range of innovative products, including the professional model EOS-1D series and the EOS 5D series, both recognized for paving the way for digital SLR video recording.

As a result of striving to amplify its lineup in 2018, Canon introduced a set of interchangeable-lens camera products that showcased the company's achievement in securing the top place in the global market as well as further expanded the boundaries of image capture and visual expression. In March, Canon launched products such as the EOS M50 mirrorless camera and EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera, providing entry-level users the opportunity to effortlessly enjoy capturing beautiful images. In September, the Company introduced the EOS R mirrorless camera equipped with a full-frame sensor, as part of the EOS R System, a new imaging system with lenses at its core.

Canon plans to continue being a leading force in the global interchangeable-lens digital camera market in 2019 by refining its diverse imaging technologies based on its core optical technology. Canon's goal is to expand and create an even stronger EOS System that opens up new avenues of image capture to meet the needs of increasingly diverse users and to promote the spread of photo and video culture.

Looking forward, Canon already began this process with the introduction of the EOS RP in February 2019, a mirrorless camera with a compact, lightweight body design as well as high-image quality afforded by its full-frame sensor. Additionally, six new RF lenses are currently under development and are expected to be available later in 2019 as part of its plan to expand the EOS R System. Canon will look to further advance the line for years to come.

1. Based on a Canon survey

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

