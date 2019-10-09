Canon Check Scanner Solutions Combine Atris Teller Capture Process to Streamline Workflow for Citizens Bank of Florida

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To create new operational efficiencies for bank tellers, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, and Atris Technology, a software development firm specializing in automation solutions in the financial services industry, today announced the successful deployment of Canon's imageFORMULA CR-120 check scanners across six offices of Citizens Bank of Florida (Oviedo, FL). The joint solution of Canon scanner technology and Atris FlexTeller system helps to streamline workflow by removing the cumbersome task of scanning items using back counter branch capture, which requires tellers to complete transactions for customers, and then later encode tickets and scan items at a later time, away from their window.

"One of the main goals to invest in this combination solution was to create new operational efficiencies for our tellers while maintaining an accurate and seamless customer service experience," says Susie Pieper, svp operations officer of Citizens Bank of Florida. "Scanner reliability and ease of use are key components of teller capture, and we are pleased with the results achieved."

The combination of Atris FlexTeller, which routinely manages many of the auditing tasks previously performed by tellers and back office personnel, and Canon's imageFORMULA CR 120 scanners' fast speed, scanning up to 120 items-per-minute, helps to reduce manual labor. This enables tellers to complete transactions quickly and more efficiently. Additionally, through its 150-item capacity automatic document feeder, these scanners help eliminate dependency on certain back counter hardware, even when larger municipalities make bulk deposits, helping to save valuable time.

"Converting paper tickets into electronic items as early as possible helps create significant cost savings," said Scott McElhiney, sales manager at Atris Technology. "In addition to capturing physical items at the point of presentment, this environment helps eliminate dependency on paper cash tickets and general ledger forms, driving an even faster return on investment."

"Canon's check scanners deliver reliability and productivity, making distributed capture a smoother experience for financial institutions, especially for community banks like Citizens Bank of Florida where exceptional service is crucial," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "As a company dedicated to our customer-first mindset, Canon is proud to combine our efficient scanning technology with Atris teller software automation to create a better user experience for customers."

About Citizens Bank of Florida

Citizens Bank of Florida is an independently owned, service oriented and community focused financial institution serving Central Florida since 1946. Headquartered in Oviedo, Florida, and serving numerous area communities, Citizens Bank of Florida provides a wide array of products and services built on the corporate values of honesty and fair dealing, first articulated by the bank's founders. https://www.mycbfl.com

About Atris Technology

Atris Technology is a privately held company that provides state of the art solutions including teller automation, debit card processing, Money Service Business oversight and managed services for IT security and business continuity. Atris consultants have utilized their expertise in the financial services, legal, and pharmaceutical and medical industries for two decades. Atris is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, serving clients nationwide. https://www.atris.com

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

