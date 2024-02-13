Cañon City Schools Launches AI Policy Lab

CAÑON CITY, Colo., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cañon City Schools, in partnership with EdSAFE AI Alliance , announced today that they will be establishing a brand new AI Policy Lab. Focused on fostering the safe and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in educational settings, the lab, which will be part of a nationwide network of similar policy initiatives, is designed as a collaborative, interdisciplinary partnership that encourages responsible AI development, deployment, and usage.

"Cañon City Schools is excited to announce our partnership with the EdSAFE AI Alliance in establishing the AI Policy Lab," said Adam Hartman, Superintendent of Schools, Cañon City Schools. "Through this collaborative initiative, Cañon City Schools will highlight our commitment to safety, ethical use, and transparency consistent with our District's guiding 4 Core Beliefs when integrating AI throughout our schools. Further, we are excited to take part in this partnership to work collaboratively with school districts from across the nation to develop AI integration frameworks and resources that will support our students, communities, and impactful learning opportunities for all."

Cañon City Schools' AI Policy Lab will include policy recommendations and educational resources for teachers, students, and parents, and facilitate ongoing refinement to ensure policies are in sync with practical applications with a particular focus on community, parent, and student engagement.

The EdSAFE AI Alliance leads a national network dedicated to tackling the challenges and maximizing the benefits presented by the swift integration of AI in education. Comprising 12 districts nationwide, this collaborative effort focuses on crafting a comprehensive "policy stack." This stack encompasses acceptable use policies, parent communication and consent guidelines, as well as professional development materials tailored to each district's needs.

The Santa Ana Unified School District and El Segundo Unified School District are the most recent additions to the Alliance that have launched AI Policy Labs.

This collaborative effort is a significant step towards leveraging AI in education more effectively and aligned with the SAFE framework .

SOURCE EdSAFE AI Alliance