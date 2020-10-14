Canon Debuts The Company's First-Ever, Compact Telephoto Monocular, The PowerShot ZOOM

The lightweight telephoto monocular sports 100mm, 400mm and 800mm telephoto viewing capability 1 with a one-touch switch, and is equipped with impressive instant zoom capability to help users view distant subjects. Additionally, the monocular can capture images and videos to a micro SD card, and by pairing it with a compatible smart device 2 and the Canon Camera Connect app 3 , these files can easily be downloaded. This pairing feature transforms the PowerShot ZOOM monocular into a friendly companion to compatible smartphones for viewing and capturing super-telephoto scenes.

"In today's ever-changing world, consumers are looking for intuitive and portable imaging tools to view telephoto scenes up close and with ease," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, executive vice president and general manager of the Imaging Technologies & Communications Group of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Built for those users who enjoy outdoor activities, the PowerShot ZOOM monocular delivers a small, compact viewer with a long focal length. We are eager to see how consumers use this tool and the convenience it will add to their daily lives."

In addition to its zoom capability, compact size and ability to pair with compatible smartphones, the PowerShot ZOOM telephoto monocular also features:

Auto focus when viewing through the electronic viewfinder (EVF) and recording images and video with face tracking

Optical Image Stabilization for shake correction

0.39 inches, 2.36 million dots EVF

12-megapixel still-image capture

Full HD video capture up to 30p (29.97)

Wi-Fi ® , Bluetooth ® connection with the Canon Camera Connect app and use of compatible mobile devices 2

, Bluetooth connection with the Canon Camera Connect app and use of compatible mobile devices Live view and download of photos and videos with the use of the Canon Camera Connect app 3

USB C terminal for charging and supplying power

Micro SD memory card slot

Price & Availability

Available in white, the Canon PowerShot ZOOM compact telephoto monocular is scheduled to be available in late November 2020 for an estimated retail price of $299.99*. For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

