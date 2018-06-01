Canon Discovery Services Whitepaper: Maximize the Potential of Artificial Intelligence for Your Legal Practice

Realizing these and other benefits, however, often requires solving a pressing challenge: how to capitalize on the potential of AI. Canon's whitepaper, "Maximize the Potential of Artificial Intelligence for Your Legal Practice," sheds light on how to meet this challenge. The whitepaper highlights sound approaches for achieving a better understanding of AI in general as well as specific AI solutions and how to implement them in a way that effectively supports the practice of law.

One key strategy is to start by concentrating on analytics. AI can be used to improve the quality of data analysis for sound decision making. This is particularly relevant to the legal field because most attorneys and litigation support staff spend a significant amount of time examining data. Attorneys, however, need help in their practice in different ways, such as to support an investigation, litigation or due diligence process. Specific needs vary and the challenge is often determining how to apply an AI tool to a given situation.

Download the whitepaper HERE.

Canon Business Process Services provides outsourced document management and electronic discovery services to 27 of the Am Law 100 firms. For more information on Canon Discovery Services as well as insight on legal industry trends and best practices, visit the Legal Services page of Canon's website.

About Canon Discovery Services

Canon Discovery Services, a division of Canon Business Process Services, Inc., offers a skilled, dedicated team of discovery professionals with a proven track record in solving complex discovery matters. Backed by over twenty years of experience, Canon Discovery Services helps law firms and corporate legal departments develop practical, defensible eDiscovery response plans to support successful outcomes. Services range from ESI processing, culling and analysis, document review, hosting and production to implementing information governance and readiness response programs.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon helps clients enable business agility, digital transformation and lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2018 by IAOP for the twelfth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact: Ken Neal, kneal@cbps.canon.com

Canon Business Process Services © 2018

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-discovery-services-whitepaper-maximize-the-potential-of-artificial-intelligence-for-your-legal-practice-300658284.html

SOURCE Canon Business Process Services

Related Links

http://www.cbps.canon.com

