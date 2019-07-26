Canon Earns Nine Buyers Lab Summer 2019 Pick Awards in Copier MFP, Printer/MFP and Scanner Categories

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a testament to the innovative office solutions it provides customers, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, wins nine BLI Summer 2019 Pick awards: six for imageRUNNER ADVANCE MFPs, two for Color imageCLASS printers and one for an imageFORMULA scanner. The awards serve to acknowledge Canon as a leading force in the industry and identify the company's line of products as excellent digital imaging solutions.

"For Canon, it starts with outstanding reliability and usability," said George Mikolay, associate director of copiers/production at Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. "With high-image quality and outstanding security features across speed ranges, Canon's solutions continue to be driving innovators in the industry."

Buyers Lab distributes Pick awards twice annually to office equipment that its analysts and technicians believe gave the best performance in rigorous Buyers Lab tests. Buyers Lab conducts the lab tests within the previous six months of the award announcements.

Copier MFP Category Award Wins :

imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4535i III Outstanding 35-ppm Copier MFP

imageRUNNER ADVANCE 6555i III Outstanding 55-ppm Copier MFP

imageRUNNER ADVANCE 8595i III Outstanding 95-ppm Copier MFP

imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5535i III Outstanding 35-ppm Color Copier MFP

imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5550i III Outstanding 50-ppm Color Copier MFP

imageRUNNER ADVANCE C7570i III Outstanding 65-ppm Color Copier MFP

Canon's imageRUNNER ADVANCE high-quality solutions help users get the job done efficiently in a wide variety of environments. Built for productivity, as analysts ran over 2 million impressions on these six machines, Buyers Lab's team experienced only just three misfeeds. With security features equipped to handle a range of speeds, a highly intuitive, customizable control panel and new Timeline feature, users are able to have a convenient, productive experience.

Printer/MFP Category Award Wins :

Color imageCLASS LBP664Cdw Outstanding Color Printer for Small Workgroups

Color imageCLASS MF746Cdw Outstanding Color MFP for Small Workgroups

Canon's Color imageCLASS LBP664Cdw and MF746CDw are great for small workgroups looking for a low-cost, reliable color printer or MFP. Both models are equipped with productivity-enhancing features, high-quality functionality and an intuitive touch-screen interface, which were key elements that stood out to Buyers Lab's team of professional analysts and technicians.

Canon has also been acknowledged by Buyers Lab in the scanner category with the following award:

imageFORMULA DR-G2140 Outstanding Mid-Volume Production Scanner

The imageFORMULA DR-G2140 is a cost-effective solution that combines fast scan speeds and robust batch-processing capabilities with an easy user experience to help workers in mid-volume production scanning environments be more productive. Due to its ability to capture indexing information using OCR and barcodes, and its strong automated batch-separation capabilities, Buyers Lab recognizes the imageFORMULA DR-G2140 as an outstanding mid-volume production scanner.

