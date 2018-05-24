Canon Emerges as #1 A3 Copier/MFP U.S. Market Share Leader in 2017

"As offices look to restructure and automate their workflow processes, Canon continues to develop advanced digital imaging solutions that incorporate next-generation technologies to support the future of work," says Keith Kmetz, program vice president, Imaging, Printing & Document Solutions, IDC. "The company's smart MFP portfolio is a testament to that."

Canon emerged as the market leader across three categories: 2017 Total A3 U.S. Copier/MFP (monochrome and color), 2017 Total U.S. A3 Copier/MFP (monochrome), and 2017 Total U.S. A3 Copier/MFP (color). Canon's evolving imageRUNNER ADVANCE color and monochrome solutions incorporate an array of security features as standard and also support cloud connectivity.

Canon also provides horizontal- and vertical-specific workflow solutions built around NT-ware's uniFLOW, Nuance's eCopy ShareScan, and Therefore™ solutions. Strategic partnerships with Box™ and mxHero further help Canon to provide its end users with the flexibility to help foster collaboration in the workforce, while offering document security features.*

"We will continue to exemplify our market intelligence in delivering advanced document imaging solutions to market," says Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are honored to emerge as a clear market leader in the latest IDC U.S. HCP Tracker results."

For more information, visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1IDC Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2017 Q4

*Canon U.S.A., Inc., through its subsidiary Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc. (CIIS), has a strategic partnership with Box and mxHero.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-emerges-as-1-a3-copiermfp-us-market-share-leader-in-2017-300654366.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

