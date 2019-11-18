Canon EOS Rebel DSLR Camera & PowerShot Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Early Canon 80D, T7i & G7 X Savings Researched by Consumer Walk
Here's a review of the top early Canon deals for Black Friday 2019, including savings on Canon EOS DSLR cameras & PowerShot digital cameras
Nov 18, 2019, 10:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best Canon Black Friday 2019 deals? Money-saving experts at Consumer Walk have identified the top early Black Friday Canon EOS Rebel T7i, T6i and 80D DSLR cameras and PowerShot G7 X point digital camera deals for 2019. Find them listed below.
Best Canon deals:
- Save up to 52% on a wide range of Canon EOS DSLR and digital cameras at Amazon - check live deals on bundles, travel kits, lenses, filters & tripods
- Save up to $800 on Canon DSLR cameras - check prices on top-rated EOS Rebel T6i, T7 & T7i models, lenses, cases & accessories at Amazon
- Save up to $700 on Canon DSLR cameras, digital cameras & accessory bundles - at the Canon official store
- Save up to $800 on Canon EOS Rebel DSLRs, EOS 5D, EOS 80D & PowerShot G7X Cameras - at B&H Photo Video
- Save on select Canon EOS Rebel DSLR cameras, digital cameras & printers at Walmart - deals available on popular DSLR and Powershot cameras
Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Canon is one of the manufacturers of the best DSLR cameras present in the market. Comprising a versatile set of imaging capabilities along with support for a connected workflow, the Canon EOS Rebel T6i is a compact, sleek DSLR featuring an 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor and a DIGIC 4+ image processor. Other popular SLRs which are great for beginners include the EOS 80D and EOS Rebel t7i.
How much savings do Black Friday deals offer? During Black Friday, retailers aim to drive millions of holiday shoppers to their stores through significant discounts on selected products. Toy retailers in 2018, for example, sought to capture Toys R Us shoppers by offering deals with an average discount of 31%, according to data from Adobe Digital Insights.
All of the major retailers usually list their best deals online. This makes it more convenient for shoppers and the trend looks set to continue shifting in favor of online shopping.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Consumer Walk
Share this article