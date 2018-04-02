Canon Expands 4K UHD Broadcast Lens Lineup With UHD-DIGISUPER 66

"As Canon continues to put the time and thought into the R&D of Field Lenses, we are very pleased with how the new UHD-DIGISUPER 66 advances the DIGISUPER product line," said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The new lens delivers improved optical performance and operational enhancements that together meet the needs of 4K UHD production industry demands."

The UHD-DIGISUPER 66 provides outstanding optical performance, resulting in beautiful images with no loss of sharpness or color from the center to the peripheral areas of image field. This lens possesses a focal length range of 9mm to 600mm, and features a built-in 2x extender that allows users to double the zoom range capabilities of the lens – up to 1200mm on the telephoto end. Additionally, Canon's proprietary Shift-IS technology delivers smooth imaging with minimal blur during 4K shooting: a scenario in which even the most minor vibrations can severely impact the image. The lens is also compatible with standard broadcast zoom and focus demands, allowing for easy integration into a production setup.

The UHD-DIGISUPER 66 is scheduled to begin shipping in fall 2018*. In addition, the lens is being shown publicly for the first time at the Canon booth (C4325) at the NAB Show 2018 in Las Vegas from April 9-12. For more information please visit, usa.canon.com/provideo.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-expands-4k-uhd-broadcast-lens-lineup-with-uhd-digisuper-66-300622658.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

