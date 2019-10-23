Canon Expands Business Offering Through Graphtec Cutters with Colorbyte Software Bundle

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allowing for imagePROGRAF large-format printer users to expand their product offerings, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Graphtec Cutters with Colorbyte software. When combined with an imagePROGRAF large-format printer, these products become an affordable, easy-to-use large-format contour and cut system built to help fine art and printing professionals strengthen their business and product portfolio.

"The Graphtec Cutter with Colorbyte Software would be a great addition to any print shop because it is easy to use and makes die-cutting a simple process," said Liz Campo, East Bay Printing & Copying. "For small print shops, this solution is ideal as it streamlines productivity and expands business offerings through its ability to cut and produce high-quality prints with ease and efficiency."

The synergy between these products provides customers the ability to create a finished product through a seamless workflow that starts with an intuitive, creative, custom layout software. After pairing with an imagePROGRAF series large-format device, users simply place the print into the cutter where it will automatically cut. This combination of products will help a large variety of large-format professionals open up the possibilities to generate new types of merchandise.

Photography, print-for-pay and education are just a few of the many markets that can benefit from adding contour cutting to their existing large-format printing business. For photographers, this solution can help expand their product portfolios by offering them the ability to create a wide variety of customized photography packages, as well as the option to add automated photo finishing so that almost no job, big or small, is too hard to fulfill. This solution can also allow print-for-pay establishments to add a new revenue stream that can customize posters, envelopes, invitations, thank you cards, and more. Additionally, educators will be able to create visual aids for the classroom students, as well as stickers, ornaments, and various prizes and rewards students could proudly display. The Graphtec Cutter with Colorbyte Software can also be used as an important fundraising tool to help promote the institutions brand, creating school spirit with the creation of products used for the branding of sports and school activities.

"We are excited to support our customers by providing an opportunity to bundle Canon's successful line of high-quality large-format imagePROGRAF solutions with two innovative third-party companies, Graphtec and Colorbyte Software," said Shinichi Yoshida executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This solution provides large-format professionals with a system that allows them to fulfill a variety of printing needs, potentially building their business portfolios and support business growth.

With two Graphtec Cutters sizes available to choose from, a 24-inch table top model and a 48-inch model with stand, users can pick the one that suits their printing environment. The 24-inch model offers those in smaller working spaces the flexibility to add a low-cost, compact solution, while the 48-inch model provides larger working environments with a solution that streamlines workflow and productivity.

About ColorByte Software

ColorByte Software is dedicated to the innovation of color management and ink jet printing technologies through software development. A leader in ink jet printing solutions for photography, fine art, graphic arts, textile and technical document printing, ColorByte offices are located at 234 Crystal Grove Blvd. Lutz Florida 33548. For more information visit www.colorbytesoftware.com or call 813-963-0241.

About Graphtec

Graphtec America, Inc., Irvine CA is the world leader in cutting plotter technology. Graphtec offers a complete line of cutting equipment from roll cutter to flatbed cutting solutions. Our cutting technology is designed for fast and accurate cut and print to cut applications of many different products serving many different specialty market segments. To learn more about our Graphtec Products and Services visit www.graphtecamerica.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

