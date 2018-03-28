Canon Expands Lineup Of Professional 4K HDR Reference Displays

The new Canon DP-V2421 24-inch 4K professional reference display features a 12G-SDI terminal and delivers high luminance and high contrast, making it ideal for viewing 4K and HDR content in broadcasting studios and when producing on-location video. The 17-inch DP-V1711 features the same high-image-quality performance in a more compact design that not only makes it easy to transport for on-location shooting, but is also ideal for use in environments where space is limited, such as mobile production trucks.

Featuring 12G-SDI terminals (four IN and four OUT), the DP-V2421 and DP-V1711 allow for the easy transmission of 4K 60p footage with a single cable compared to reference displays that are equipped with only 3G-SDI terminals that require four cables for transmission of footage. The reduced number of cables can benefit users in several ways, including reduced costs, quicker installation time and saving space while on-location.

The DP-V2421 and DP-V1711 support industry standards, including Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) and Perceptual Quantization (PQ). Both new displays also support Canon's proprietary log gammas—Canon Log, Canon Log 2 and Canon Log 3— and feature convenient shooting assist functions for all HDR standards such as a built-in waveform monitor. The displays also feature built-in HDR metering, which overlays different areas of input images with colors depending on their luminance allowing for convenient review and confirmation of HDR images.

Optional Upgrade for Canon DP-V1710 and DP-V1711

Canon will also allow customers to upgrade*, for a fee, their 17-inch models, the DP-V1710 and DP-V1711, increasing their maximum luminance** to 600 cd/m2. Raising the maximum luminance improves the displays' ability to express greater detail in bright areas of the screen—useful when reviewing high-luminance video in such environments as bright shooting locations or inside studios and relay vehicles.

The DP-V2421 and DP-V1711 are scheduled to be available the end of April 2018 for an estimated retail price of $39,000.00 and $18,000.00 respectively***. For more information please visit, usa.canon.com/provideo.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* For more information on paid upgrades fees, please see the reference display homepage on the Canon website.

** This value is a standardized value achieved when operating on an AC power source, and cannot be guaranteed.

*** Availability, prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

