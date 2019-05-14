Canon Expands UVgel Printer Family with New Océ Colorado 1650

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the new Océ Colorado 1650 large format graphics printer, expanding the family of roll-to-roll devices featuring Canon UVgel technology. The Océ Colorado 1650 introduces Océ FLXfinish technology that enables both matte and gloss print finishes, a new ink, increased media and application versatility and a fully integrated double-sided printing feature.

This new 64-inch production graphics printer builds on the breakthrough productivity, output quality, ink savings and automation of its predecessor, the Océ Colorado 1640. This new product delivers optimal performance for print service providers (PSPs), producing applications such as self-adhesive vinyl, canvas, wall-coverings and front- and back-lit graphics that require a high degree of flexibility for finishing, mounting and framing.

The Océ Colorado 1650 incorporates Océ FLXfinish technology, a new approach to LED curing which allows the operator to choose between a matte or gloss output for each individual print to achieve different finishes – without the need to change inks or media. A growing number of end users prefer the look and reduced reflections of a matte print finish, especially for interior wall covering and art applications.

Océ FLXfinish technology also enhances the performance of the Océ Colorado 1650 model with more porous media, including uncoated papers and soft signage materials such as polyester textiles and silicon- edged graphics media, by enabling each ink droplet to be 'fixed' immediately on jetting, preventing absorption by the substrate.

In addition, the Colorado 1650 is supported by a new version of Canon UVgel ink. This ink is formulated for application flexibility by increasing the 'stretchability' of each cured ink droplet, resulting in output optimal for applications that require cutting, bending, creasing and folding without risk of cracking. Print service providers can further expand their media and application range with an integrated double-sided printing feature and support for both print-side-out and -in media, further boosting productivity and versatility.

"Canon UVgel technology enables print providers to offer their customers the optimal blend of high productivity, fantastic output quality, exceptional application versatility and a very low cost of ownership," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Based on the positive feedback from our customers and channel partners, our R&D team has focused on delivering a second 64 inch printer that maximizes the popular production advantages of this UVgel technology, while elevating performance for media and applications."

Canon will begin taking orders for the Océ Colorado 1650 printer in May with customer deliveries beginning early Q3 2019.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

