CANON HOSTS ITS FIRST 'CELEBRATING YOU' EVENT IN UAE

DUBAI, UAE, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Middle East recognized over 100 Managed Printing Services (MPS) customers at an exclusive event in Dubai. Canon's Managed Print Services (MPS), introduced in the Emirates in 2012, aims to empower organizations across various sectors, including government, education, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.

The "Celebrating You" event in Dubai marked a significant milestone as the Canon's first event of its kind in the UAE, following last year's successful gathering in Qatar. Similar events are planned later this year in Saudi Arabia as part of Canon's commitment to honoring and strengthening engagements with over 600 prominent Managed Printing Services (MPS) customers across Qatar, UAE, and KSA.

"We deeply value the successful partnerships we have built with our clients in the region," said Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East. "Canon's managed print services (MPS) empower businesses in the UAE to embrace digital transformation by seamlessly integrating state-of-the-art technologies for print and scan infrastructure management, ensuring efficiency, security, and sustainability. This service promotes seamless collaboration between remote and office environments under a unified contract, facilitating efficient workflows anytime, anywhere. Canon's holistic approach to print infrastructure management aids businesses in reducing costs, enhancing document management processes, and boosting productivity."

A testament to Canon's commitment to customer satisfaction is its 100% customer retention rate. Currently servicing over 10,000 machines in the field and replacing around 20,000 devices, Canon underscores its dedication to minimizing power consumption and reducing carbon footprint, contributing to a more sustainable future.

Furthermore, the company is committed to delivering a 50% reduction in lifecycle CO2 emissions per product by 2030 in line with the Paris Agreement. Currently, on track to deliver this, Canon has achieved a cumulative 43% reduction since 2008, with a yearly average reduction of 4.1% against a 3% target.

"Our partnership with Canon's managed print services has been pivotal in driving efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability in our resort operations. Their dedicated team, managing our day-to-day printing needs, provides exemplary service delivery and support, and are committed to contributing to our business success," said Anthony Lynsdale, Vice President, Information Technology, Atlantis Dubai.

Canon's unwavering dedication to innovation is evident through its annual investment of over 8% of global sales in R&D. This commitment propels Canon's B2B solutions to the forefront of technological advancement, equipping businesses with the tools to remain competitive and agile amidst evolving market trends.

"Our collaboration with Canon Emirates has been pivotal in delivering tangible benefits for our business. Their expertise and customized solutions have significantly contributed to our success, particularly in reducing our overall print volume and fostering sustainability. From substantial cost savings to streamlined operational efficiency and bolstered accountability, their partnership has been instrumental in every step of the way," said Jaleel Rahiman, Director – IT & Prime Digital, Prime Healthcare Group LLC.

"Canon's reputation for innovation and cutting-edge technology was a key factor in our decision-making process. Their printers offer a perfect blend of robust functionality and user-friendly interface, empowering our teams to accomplish tasks with ease. Whether it's high-volume printing or precise document management, Canon's solutions have consistently delivered exceptional results, surpassing our expectations," added Ali Awad, Director, Information Technology, Clemenceau Medical Center.

"Canon, being one of the top printing service providers regionally and globally, with matured service delivery structure and competitive commercial benefit, has contributed in upgrading the GEMS printing infrastructure and processes. Canon's initiatives and educational programs developing young talents towards sustainable development continue to strengthen our partnership," stated Sahana Hegde, Procurement Category Manager – IT, Gems Education.

"Through our five-step MPS approach – Assess, Design, Implement, Manage, and Improve – we've transcended the conventional vendor-client relationship. It's not just about providing solutions but co-creating a roadmap for our customer's success. Together, we've realized up to 35% savings on printing costs, empowering their digital transformation journey," concluded Shadi.

