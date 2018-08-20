Canon imageCLASS MF525dw MFP Receives Better Buys' Editor's Choice Award

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with its mission to well prepare enterprises for the Office of the Future, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, receives an Editor's Choice Award from Better Buys for its imageCLASS MF525dw black-and-white MFP. The printer, intended for small to medium workgroups, offers customers a flexibility needed in the modern workplace and improves the Company's current desktop-level imageCLASS lineup.

"The imageCLASS MF525dw is ideal for larger companies that already have Canon equipment installed and are looking for an additional MFP for their small departments," says Melissa-Pardo Bunte, editor, Better Buys. "It's a compact device with robust features, such as a 2,300-sheet paper capacity, various security features, and mobile printing and scanning capabilities."

The printer, intended for small to medium workgroups, prints up to 45 pages-per-minute for letter sized paper*, includes an interactive five-inch color touch panel display, maximum paper tray capacity of up to 2,300 sheets, single-pass duplex scanning, and works with a high-capacity cartridge with a yield of up to 20,000 pages**.

Better Buys gives organizations access to their reviews and buying guides, offering valuable information before investing in a solution. Its team collects information on features and developments, then connects buyers to that valuable information. In addition to office equipment, Better Buys currently provides reviews and information on resources pertaining to business intelligence, computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), applicant tracking systems, human resources management systems (HRMS), talent management solutions, and document management solutions.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.



Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE : CAJ ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Up to 36 ppm (Legal sized paper). Print speed is based on internal testing. Print speed may vary, depending on the number of copies selected as well as the settings for size, type, and orientation of paper.

**Not included at time of purchase. The MF525dw comes with a Standard Cartridge included at time of purchase, which yields up to 10,000 pages.

Mobile usage: Canon PRINT Business is a free app available on the App Store® and Google Play™ Store. For more information, including compatibility, please visit https://www.usa.canon.com/mobile-app. Please see the respective websites for Apple AirPrint and Mopria Print Service for compatibility and additional information. Subscription to a third-party cloud service required. Subject to third-party cloud service providers' terms and conditions.

Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of its features will prevent security issues. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

Specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.

