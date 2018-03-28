Canon imagePROGRAF Devices Now Compatible with ColorByte ImagePrint Software to Enhance Fine-Art, Photo, Graphic Arts and Technical Document Printing

When used together, Canon's imagePROGRAF devices and ImagePrint software enables end-users to maximize the efficiency of their color management process and achieve exceptional output, a critical feature for those who print fine-art, photography, graphic arts, signage, and technical document displays with their large-format printer.

"What is most important to Canon is the ability of our devices to fit the needs of the end-user," said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The devices that we offer our customers are designed to be versatile and accommodating to reputable third-party software, such as ColorByte's ImagePrint solutions. With these software offerings, imagePROGRAF users can get the most out of their large-format printing process with advanced color management controls and automation tools to further streamline their workflow."

Canon imagePROGRAF customers can take advantage of the following features included in both the ImagePrint BLACK and ImagePrint R.E.D. software:

RIP (raster image processing) capabilities for advanced control over color, speed, and overall quality of prints

Automatic color management – by default, the software selects the correct profile automatically when selecting the paper made by the printer manufacturer

Multi-page PDF support including the color management of named colors

Image adjustment tools – smart crop, step and repeat, tiling, borders and backgrounds, black & white toning and nesting to name a few

Advanced page layout and resizing tools – geared towards the proper handling of photographs, print ready PDF and technical documents

Accurate preview shows exactly what your printed page will look like

Workflow automation tools

Professional print job management spooler

Tools for making packaged prints

Ability to print directly from a variety of file types including TIFF, JPEG, PSD and PDF

ImagePrint R.E.D.

A key attraction of the new ImagePrint R.E.D. software is its affordability. ImagePrint R.E.D. is designed for those looking to make superior prints at an attractive price point without the need for the highly customized driver and profile solution offered by the original ImagePrint BLACK software. With advanced color management controls, the same intuitive user interface, and by using the driver that ships with the printer, ImagePrint R.E.D. is available for purchase from ColorByte at an MSRP of $599 for use with printers 24 inches and larger ($399 MSRP for use with printers 17 inches or smaller).*

"ImagePrint R.E.D is an exciting new product. It's the first time that ColorByte has offered a product to the broader ink jet printing market including the signage and even AEC markets. We combined the best printing related features and even added some new ones to cover the demanding needs of those using inkjet printing technology. Our goal was to provide a superior way to print at a very affordable price for multiple markets using ink jet technology," said John Pannozzo, ColorByte Software President.

ImagePrint BLACK

For those customers looking for more advanced features and controls, including access to over 25,000 custom-built media profiles, ImagePrint BLACK provides an alternative to those needing the very best quality in both color and black-and-white on a wide range of specialty fine art and photographic media and not wanting the expense and complexity of building their own profiles. ImagePrint BLACK is available for purchase from ColorByte starting at an MSRP of $1495 for printers 24 inches and larger (and $895 MSRP for use with printers of 17 inches in size). *

Canon's Celebrated imagePROGRAF Devices

The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO Series line of large format devices ranges from 17 to 60 inches and are designed to deliver output solutions for photographers and graphic artists who are "equally obsessed" with the printed image. All devices included in Canon's PRO Series help users achieve spectacular high-quality output and share the same core technologies, including 12-ink channels, embedded color calibration, and chroma optimizer to achieve superb color and anti-bronzing.

A key benefit of the PRO Series is the dedicated ink nozzles for both matte black and photo blank inks, which enable users to seamlessly print on a variety of media without the need to switch between the two inks and interrupt the printing process. Additionally, the devices offer anti-clogging technology so that if a clog is detected, another nozzle automatically provides backup to prevent wasted prints. A sub-ink tank system allows for continuous prints due to its ability to replace ink without stopping the printing operation – an important feature for those who handle print jobs with long durations.

ColorByte is a gold member of the Canon Alliance Partner Program (CAPP) for imagePROGRAF Large-Format Solutions, an alliance network in which Canon works closely with third-party software companies and industry leaders to offer innovative software solutions to imagePROGRAF customers.

For more information on Canon large format solutions, please visit www.usa.canon.com/largeformat.

For more information about the Canon Alliance Partner Program (CAPP) for imagePROGRAF Large-Format Solutions, please visit www.usa.canon.com/imageprografalliance.

About ColorByte

ColorByte Software is dedicated to the innovation of color management and ink jet printing technologies through software development. A leader in ink jet printing solutions for photography, fine art, graphic arts, textile and technical document printing, ColorByte offices are located at 234 Crystal Grove Blvd. Lutz Florida 33548. For more information visit www.colorbytesoftware.com or call 813-963-0241.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Actual price set by dealers and vendors may vary.

