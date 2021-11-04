Canon Inc. Among Key Vendors in Digital Camera Market | Technavio

Nov 04, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital camera market is set to decline by USD 2.60 bn between 2020 and 2025 and register a CAGR of (14%), according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The digital camera market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report covers the following areas:
Digital Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Digital Single-lens Reflex (DSLR) Cameras
- Compact Digital Cameras
- Bridge Compact Digital Cameras
- Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Cameras
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio has categorized the global digital camera market as a part of the global consumer electronics market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global consumer electronics market, includes products as well as companies engaged in the manufacturing or marketing of consumer robotics, home audio and video products, televisions, digital cameras, and related products. However, the market excludes mobile phones, PCs, and peripherals. These products are classified under the technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market. In addition, the market excludes video games, gaming consoles, and gaming peripherals, which have been classified under the interactive home entertainment market. The growth of the global consumer electronics market will be driven by factors such as new product launches, premiumization, and the rising number of dual-income households.
Digital Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the digital camera market include Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Nikon Corp., OM Digital Solutions Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polaroid Film B.V., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp.
The availability in various price ranges, growing social media use, and choice of professional photographers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the proliferation of smartphones will hamper the market growth.
Digital Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital camera market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital camera market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital camera market vendors
|
Digital Camera Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of (14)%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.60 billion (Decremental growth)
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
(4.95)
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
South America at 3%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Nikon Corp., OM Digital Solutions Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polaroid Film B.V., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
