Canon Inc. Among Key Vendors in Digital Camera Market | Technavio

The digital camera market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Digital Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Digital Single-lens Reflex (DSLR) Cameras



Compact Digital Cameras



Bridge Compact Digital Cameras



Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Cameras

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the global digital camera market as a part of the global consumer electronics market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global consumer electronics market, includes products as well as companies engaged in the manufacturing or marketing of consumer robotics, home audio and video products, televisions, digital cameras, and related products. However, the market excludes mobile phones, PCs, and peripherals. These products are classified under the technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market. In addition, the market excludes video games, gaming consoles, and gaming peripherals, which have been classified under the interactive home entertainment market. The growth of the global consumer electronics market will be driven by factors such as new product launches, premiumization, and the rising number of dual-income households.

Digital Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the digital camera market include Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Nikon Corp., OM Digital Solutions Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polaroid Film B.V., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp.

The availability in various price ranges, growing social media use, and choice of professional photographers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the proliferation of smartphones will hamper the market growth.

Digital Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of (14)% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.60 billion (Decremental growth) Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (4.95) Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution South America at 3% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Nikon Corp., OM Digital Solutions Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polaroid Film B.V., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

