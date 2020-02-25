Canon Inc. Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet Press

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to IDC's recent review and forecast of the worldwide inkjet production market for 2019-2023, high-speed inkjet should continue to rise in the beginning of the new decade. Due to its dedication to globalization and business development, Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has been recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet Press 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45705519, December 2019).

In the assessment, the IDC MarketScape recognizes Canon for its comprehensive range of high-speed inkjet production printers incorporating both continuous feed and sheetfed platforms, complete direct sales force to cover all global regions, and high levels of expertise in not only installations and support, but also services and business development.

"Being named as a leader in the IDC MarketScape for high-speed inkjet press reflects Canon Inc.'s commitment to delivering outstanding output quality, as well as its dedication to providing customers with high-quality solutions designed to meet their needs," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc., vice chairman, Canon Solutions America. "As the shift to inkjet will be a vital focus in the industry, Canon plans to continue offering solutions designed to expand the versatility of applications, help optimize productivity, maximize print quality, and reduce total costs of ownership in order to continue evolving in 2020 and help lead our customers and channel partners into the office of the future."

This IDC MarketScape assessment evaluated and compared the current capabilities of the key vendors and their future strategies to meet expected customer requirements for high-speed inkjet production presses. Aligning with Canon's dedication to meeting market and customer needs, the IDC MarketScape report refers to the PRISMA workflow software as "excellent," as well as recognizes the Canon portfolio of continuous feed and sheetfed presses and growing range of inks, stocks and media.

Amy Machado, research manager IDC Imaging, Printing and Document Solutions Group, recognizes Canon for "its ability to continue strengthening its position in the core markets of transaction and corporate/large enterprise print, while also expanding into the graphics and commercial printer space."

The report also highlights Canon for its strong direct sales force and service organization worldwide and its commitment to customer service, as seen through the company's initiatives designed to help customers increase their volumes and runs, and manufacturing innovation fueled by a substantial investment in R&D, which allows for a more customer-focused approach.

"Canon has exceeded my expectations in helping me get to the next place as a company," said Brianne Baggetta, CEO and president, The Mailworks, a client of Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "I can confidently say that without their support, we would not be a full-service direct mail marketing provider. The relationship goes beyond putting the machine in place. It's about the day-to-day and helping our organization stay strong."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

