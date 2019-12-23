Canon Inc. Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Print and Document Security Solutions Worldwide

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the company's holistic approach to providing solutions that can help users protect their print, document, and information ecosystem, Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has been recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc #US44811119, pub date is Dec. 23). In the assessment, the IDC MarketScape recognized Canon for its commitment to preparing customers for the future of work and helping users protect their print and document infrastructure through impressive device-level security features and a broad array of solutions and services1.

"Security is a core part of Canon's integrated MFP solutions," says Robert Palmer, research vice president, IDC Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions Group. "Combined with its expertise in workflow, process optimization, and information management, Canon can assist businesses in their efforts to reduce security risks by providing devices and solutions that can help users with protecting and hardening assets, simplifying processes, minimizing touch points, and strengthening protection for business-critical information."

Canon's robust security efforts align well with the needs of organizations as demonstrated by the findings from its inaugural Office of the Future survey1, conducted by IDC. Survey respondents indicated that the growing types, channels and volume of content shared in the workplace requires stronger internal security and compliance procedures, and ranked digital security solutions (57%) as the most pressing technology investment for their respective organizations. This underscores the security implications of digital transformation and emerging technologies on today's enterprise.

As information flows from desktops to multifunction printers to the cloud and beyond, Canon's suite of hardware and software solutions like uniFLOW, Box® and mxHero™4 provide features to help users with security surrounding their data. Information security is an important piece of Canon's product design with an extensive list of built-in device level security features in many of its MFPs. Such as the McAfee Embedded Control3 technology that was recently added to its third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE third edition solutions. Once enabled, this helps protect against firmware tampering and malware execution. As digital security solutions continue to grow in importance2, Canon offers its customers a range of solutions like uniFLOW to help users monitor and track print and scan data, and third-party solutions such as Box® and mxHero™4 to assist in collaboration through the cloud with email, paper and digital content while using security features.

In addition, Canon's Managed Document Services (MDS) offers a range of professional and managed security services to help customers with their management, security and governance in connection with their print, document and information infrastructure. Through these output and information management solutions, Canon is able to design programs that are customized to help meet company targets and business needs.

"As cyber threats grow in frequency and sophistication, we understand that information security is an important part of our business in order to help our customers – offering them security features and options where outstanding technology and bright minds in cybersecurity can come together to help protect the workplace against threats and preparedness for the office of the future," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "Canon is proud to be recognized as a security leader by the IDC MarketScape, as it reflects our dedication to developing high-quality, customer-first solutions that strengthen workflow and information management. We look forward to continue showcasing our offerings in this area through ongoing innovation and strategic third-party partnerships."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Many variables can impact the security of a customer's device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

2 IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Canon, Digital Transformation & Emerging Technologies: The Canon Office of the Future Survey, Conducted by IDC, December 2017.

3 McAfee Embedded Control is supported on third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE 3rd edition models. Requires Unified Firmware Platform (UFP) v3.9.

4 Canon U.S.A., Inc., through its subsidiary Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc. (CIIS), has a strategic partnership with Box and mxHero.

